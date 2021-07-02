The suspect accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Flint Township has been sentenced to prison.
On June 28, Ramon Bishop was sentenced to a minimum of 88 months in prison for the hit-and-run crash that killed 64-year-old Roy Anthony Welch, of Flint, on Sept. 13.
The crash happened on Ballenger Highway, just south of Flushing Road.
Bishop received credit for 284 days already served.
