A 29-year-old Orion Township man is behind bars after authorities say he killed his mom and stabbed his uncle.
It happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 20 in the 4500 block of Rohr Road in Orion Township.
Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stabbing. The victim told authorities he had been stabbed by his nephew, the sheriff's office said.
Upon arrival, deputies located the suspect who was walking southbound on Rohr Road.
The suspect had a laceration to the neck and a severe laceration to his hand, the sheriff's office said, adding the suspect was incoherent and sobbing.
The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was treated for a suspected self-inflicted, non-life threatening stab wound to the neck. He has since been released from the hospital and is in jail.
Deputies responded to the residence where the incident happened and located the caller who had suffered a deep laceration to his shoulder, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies were told the nephew had physically attacked his mother. When the caller heard the call for help from his sister, he went to see what was going on and saw his nephew strangling his mother, the sheriff's office said.
The caller pulled his nephew off of his sister and the nephew retrieved a knife and confronted his uncle, the sheriff's office said.
As a result, the uncle was stabbed in the shoulder, the sheriff's office said.
That's when the uncle went to a neighbor's house to call for help.
When deputies entered the house they found a 59-year-old Orion Township woman lying face down in the living room, bleeding profusely, the sheriff's office said, adding she was unconscious.
She sustained multiple stab wounds, the sheriff's office said.
The woman was transported to McLaren-Oakland Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Authorities have since identified her as Delora Margaret Roberts.
The uncle was treated at the hospital and released with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect has yet to be arraigned.
