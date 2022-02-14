A suspect is behind bars after police say a pursuit started after he resisted arrest and sprayed a state trooper with mace.
A state trooper stopped a Ford Escape for speeding on northbound I-75 near S. Grayling Road on Sunday, Feb. 13 about 7:30 p.m. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant, had an involuntary mental state-wide pick-up order, according to Michigan State Police.
While the trooper was waiting for confirmation of the order, the man exited the vehicle and stated he needed to urinate. When he returned, the trooper tried to arrest him.
The man resisted and during the struggle, the man sprayed the trooper with mace, MSP stated. The trooper used his taser, but it had no effect on the man.
The struggle continued and the trooper used a chemical spray. The man then got into the passenger side of his vehicle and sped away, police said.
The trooper pursued after the man and alerted central dispatch in Crawford County. The pursuit then continued into Roscommon County.
Stop sticks were used to deflate the passenger-side tires, but the suspect continued driving. Authorities then tried to use several PIT maneuvers.
The pursuit ended on N. Central Drive in Roscommon. The suspect was taken to Grayling Munson Hospital for treatment of minor injuries before he was lodged in the Crawford County Jail.
Michigan State Police were assisted by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and Roscommon County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.