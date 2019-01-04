Police in southern Michigan are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an employee inside the Somerset Mall.
Troy Police said that on Dec. 19 at around 2:40 p.m. the suspect went into the Lululemon store at the mall and allegedly rubbed his genitals against the female employee.
Police said he later masturbated in the store.
He is in his mid-30s, between 5’4”-5’5”, wearing a black baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, and had his hair in long dreadlocks down his back.
If you know anything, call Troy Police at 248-524-3477.
