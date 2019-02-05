The man accused of shooting a Mid-Michigan police officer during a traffic stop is facing 26 separate felony charges in connection with the incident.
Joshua Rosebush, 29, is accused of shooting Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig on Jan. 22 at around 2 a.m. on Tittabawassee Road near Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township.
Koenig was approaching a vehicle that had no headlights when prosecutors said Rosebush shot him in the jaw and right shoulder area.
Rosebush then allegedly left the scene, sparking a manhunt that ended when he was shot by an officer in Shiawassee County.
On Feb. 5, Rosebush was arraigned via video in Saginaw County on multiple charges including assault with intent to murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
A not guilty plea was entered by the judge on his behalf.
No bond has been set.
For more on the incident, and Officer Koenig’s recovery, click here.
