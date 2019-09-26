A suspect accused of stealing a Play Station 4 was arrested on Thursday in Thomas Township.
The Thomas Township Public Safety Department responded to the reported theft on Gratiot on Thursday.
The responding officer noticed a person walking on Gratiot near Plymouth in Saginaw Township and attempted to speak to the person, police said.
But the person took off running into the neighborhood, police said.
The suspect was eventually located and arrested with assistance from the Saginaw Township Police Department.
The PS4 was recovered, police said.
