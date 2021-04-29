The suspect accused of shooting two people near Central Michigan University is facing 10 weapon and assault charges.

Kenneth Thomas Jr., 21, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of felony firearms, two counts of discharging a firearm in or at a building causing impairment, and one count of discharging a firearm at a building.

Thomas was arrested in the Detroit area on April 27 by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team.

The shooting happened Saturday morning, April 24 during a gathering at an apartment complex at 3400 East Deerfield Road in Union Township.

A 23-year-old man, Tyler Bunting, was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition while a 20-year-old man, John Keller, was taken to a local E.R. by ambulance. Later Keller was transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint and was in critical condition.

Thomas is due back in court for a probable cause conference on May 6 at 8:15 a.m.