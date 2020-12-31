A 26-year-old man has been charged for the shooting deaths of a 10-month-old boy and his grandmother in the city of Flint.
Deandre Montrell Arrington was arraigned Thursday morning for the Dec. 26 incident.
Romelo Jones Jr., 10-months-old, and his grandmother, Belinda Hart, were shot and killed in the 600 block of Pulaski Street.
Flint Police said Romelo and Hart were not the intended targets of the drive-by shooting.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
