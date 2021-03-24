A 42-year-old man has been arraigned after allegedly running into a family’s truck in Arenac County killing two people according to the Arenac County Sheriff’s Office.
On March 23, Jerrud T. Mikolaiczik surrendered to deputies from the Arenac County Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly hit a truck head-on killing a husband or father according to the sheriff’s office.
