The suspect in the assault on an employee at the Flint Township Macy's has been arraigned.
Damire Palmers was arrested Thursday night and faced a judge on Friday.
The 18-year-old is being charged with assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder.
The charge comes from assault on June 15 on a Macy's employee. The assault was caught on camera and shared on social media.
There is a $200,000 cash-assured bond for Palmer, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the attack was unprovoked.
“This behavior as seen on the video is unacceptable, it is criminal, and it cannot be allowed,” he said.
There is a probable cause hearing scheduled for seven to ten days from July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.