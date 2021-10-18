One suspect has been arraigned after a Saginaw café was shot at and one man was injured last week.

Robert F. Lee, a juvenile being charged as an adult, is charged with assault with intent to murder, discharged a firearm from a vehicle causing injury, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of felony firearm, two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and one count of malicious destruction of police property.

Lee was arraigned on Oct. 14 in Saginaw County District Court in front of Judge Elian Fichtner. The other adult male suspect remains in jail.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, a Saginaw police officer was westbound on Court Street during a routine patrol when they saw a vehicle shooting toward Annie Mae’s Internet Café, according to the Saginaw Police Department.

According to police, two men blindly shot from a vehicle outside of the business. At least nine bullets struck the building. An officer pursued the vehicle and the two suspects fled on foot a few blocks away near Andre and Ames Street.

Saginaw police officers apprehended the suspects and recovered a pistol believed to be used in the shooting. A 53-year-old man in the café was struck in the foot during the shooting and taken to Covenant Hospital. He was not believed to be the intended target, according to Saginaw Police.