A man accused of stabbing three people at a nightclub near the campus of Central Michigan University has been arraigned.
The incident happened about midnight on Feb. 22 at the Wayside Central Bar, 2000 S. Mission St. in Mt. Pleasant.
Police responded to the scene for reports of a fight involving a knife.
Three people were injured in the incident and were all taken to area hospitals, Mt. Pleasant police said.
Police were able to quickly identify the suspect, 19-year-old Octayvious Jerome Sanchez-Lewis, after interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage.
Sanchez-Lewis, a CMU student, was arrested and transported to the Isabella County Jail.
He was arraigned on Monday, Feb. 24 on three counts of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.
Sanchez-Lewis remains in jail on an $850,000 bond.
Two of the victims have since been released from area hospitals. The third victim is still hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
A clear motive has not been established and at least one of the victims knew the suspect, police said.
Two of the victims have been identified as CMU students, according to the university.
If you have any information on this case, call police at 989-779-9111.
