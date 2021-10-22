A woman is facing eight felony charges in connection with the deaths of four people in Clare County.

Judy Boyer, 54, was arrested after two people died from a shooting at a residence on S. Harrison Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Two other people were later found dead on the property.

The victims include a 39-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, an 85-year-old man, and a 61-year-old woman. The Clare County Prosecutor said all four victims were shot and died on the same day.

The victims include Boyer’s father, Henry Lee Boyer, her sister Patricia Ann Boyer and two men who were hired to fix the roof on the house, Wade Harlan Bacon and Zachary Alan Salminen.

Boyer was charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder; two counts of second-degree murder and four felony counts of weapons firearm charges. She is also a habitual offender.

Boyer was taken into custody in Wexford County without incident on Thursday, Oct. 21. Her bond was set at $1 million. During Friday’s court proceedings it was reveled Boyer had a co-defendant.

Ryan Patrick Beatty from Weidman is facing multiple charges including accessory after the fact to a felony. Beatty knew Boyer committed the felony and helped her escape according to court documents.

He is also facing one count for possessing a firearm while being a felon. Records show Beatty is a habitual offender.