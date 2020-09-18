The suspect involved in a shooting that killed two people has been taken into custody.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of S. Ballenger Highway in Flint about 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Police arrived to the scene to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Brandon Zerome Williams, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. Tasheona Oshell Jones, 25, was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The 48-years-old male accused of killing the two initially fled the area prior to law enforcement's arrival, police said.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, police said the suspect was in custody.
He has been identified as Michael Mayfield and was arraigned on Sept. 18 on the following charges: two counts of felony murder, five counts of felony firearm, two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and carrying a concealed weapon.
He was denied bond.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.