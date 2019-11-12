An arrest was made in connection to the 2017 hit-and-run death of two teens in Flint.
Ashyrinta Clemon and her best friend Tatiana Brown were walking across the street at the intersection of Saginaw and Carton Street when they were struck by a car and killed.
A suspect has been arrested and is facing eight felony charges in connection to their death, according to Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
That suspect, Jerry Lynell Quincy Turnbow Jr., was arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 13. His bond was set at $500,000.
According to the criminal complaint filed, Turnbow is facing two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident-when at fault-resulting in death, two counts of reckless driving causing death, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and two counts of manslaughter with a motor vehicle.
“It is time for justice to be served,” Neeley said. “All I ever wanted was to see this family get the justice they deserve. I commend the Flint Police Department and the Genesee County Prosecutor’s office for their work.”
Turnbow is scheduled back in court on Nov. 21 for a pre-trial hearing.
TV5 will update with more information as it becomes available.
