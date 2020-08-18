A suspect has been arrested and 23 stolen firearms were recovered after a break-in at an outdoor sports store in Lapeer County earlier this month.
Deputies from the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office responded to a break-in alarm at Bowman's Outdoors, located at 5936 N. Vandyke Road, in the early morning hours on Aug. 14.
After arriving to the scene, deputies discovered the building had been broken into and entry had been made. More than two dozen firearms were stolen and the suspects had fled the scene, the sheriff's office said.
Security footage revealed three males were responsible for the break-in. The suspects fled the scene in a light-colored Chevrolet Cruze.
Several pieces of evidence were recovered at the scene including footwear impressions, tire tread impressions, DNA evidence, and other types of evidence.
Deputies were able to use the evidence to identify the vehicle used in the crime. It was later located in Saginaw.
Deputies contacted members of the ATF and worked with them to execute a search warrant in Saginaw.
During the execution of the search warrant, 22 firearms from Bowman's Outdoors were recovered, the sheriff's office said.
ATF agents also located and seized burglary tools and clothing seen in the security footage from the crime scene.
An additional firearm was also recovered. That gun had been stolen from Ben's Supermarket in Marlette during a nighttime break-in months earlier, the sheriff's office said.
A male suspect has been arrested for the crime.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the ATF.
If you have any information, contact Det. Sgt. Robert Wells at 810-656-1016.
