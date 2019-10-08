If you live in Thomas Township, you’ll want to check your car.
The Thomas Township Public Safety Department said someone that was stealing items from vehicles was arrested on Monday night.
The suspect is accused of taking items from vehicles along O’Hern Road, and the surrounding areas.
If you have had any of your property taken, call 797-4580. If you had your vehicle rummaged through, and nothing was taken, call the Thomas Township Police Department at 989-781-1300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.