A shooting suspect was arrested after a three-hour standoff with Flint Township Police.
On Monday, July 6 at about 7:55 a.m. police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Austins Pkwy for reports of a shooting.
Police said when they got there, they found a 44-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. They said he was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
According to police, the suspect fled immediately after the shooting.
According to police, investigators quickly located the 37-year-old suspect on the 3200 block of Augusta St. in Flint Township.
Police said the suspect surrender to police after a three-hour standoff.
Police said the suspect was lodged at the Genesee County Jail and is awaiting to be formally charged.
Anyone with further information about the shooting is urged to contact Det. McBride at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245. You can also submit any tips at www.crimestoppersofflint.com.
