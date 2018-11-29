A wild chain of events ended in a serious crash and a wrestling match between an officer and a suspect attempting to flee.
It all played out in Livingston County on Nov. 28 before the fleeing driver crashed and flipped his minivan in front of a home in Tyrone Township.
"Yeah, we were a little nervous," said Tom Barker, homeowner.
A hot police pursuit ended in Barker's front yard. The Fenton area man was just arriving home when he saw an upturned vehicle and dozens of police cars surrounding his property.
"It wasn't until afterwards that we realized how serious this was and how bad it could've been," Barker said.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said the wreckage stemmed from an incident on northbound US-23 near Clyde Road. They received reports of a man driving a silver minivan ramming into another vehicle. When police caught up with the suspect near White Lake Road in Hartland Township, the man took off.
Police said the van was traveling on eastbound White Lake Road when it left the road and hit a utility pole. That utility pole was in the middle of Barker's front lawn.
"There was a car upside down on our yard. Then we notice two men wrestling and scuffling behind the police car," Barker said.
The sheriff's office said the suspect resisted arrest even after getting into a rollover accident.
"The policeman chased the suspect and we saw that he had a taser. Then they got behind a car and couldn't see what was going on at that point. But it then became obvious that they caught the guy and had him on the ground," Barker said.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was also treated for minor injuries from the scuffle.
Police said they are not sure why the suspect was evading police.
Barker is just thankful it wasn't worse, especially considering the time of day.
"The neighbor kids are all outside and they had all just gotten off the bus a few minutes before. So it's just lucky it didn't happen when they were walking off the school bus," Barker said.
The sheriff’s office is seeking charges for fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, as well as assaulting a police officer.
