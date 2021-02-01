A suspect was arrested after an armed robbery in Bay City Monday morning.
It happened about 11:20 a.m. at Anderson Pharmacy, located in the 1100 block of Marquette Avenue.
While officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety were on their way to the scene, Central Dispatch provided them with a description of the suspect and the vehicle used.
Within minutes, an officer located a vehicle matching the description and followed it. The vehicle pulled into the driveway of a residence on the west side of the city and the driver matched the description of the suspect in the armed robbery, police said.
The suspect, a 62-year-old Bay City man, was taken into custody without incident.
Police searched his vehicle and located a large knife and stolen property taken during the robbery, police said.
No one was injured during the incident.
The suspect was lodged in the Bay County Jail.
