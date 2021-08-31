The suspect of an armed robbery in Mt. Pleasant is behind bars and waiting to be arraigned.
Officers responded to the west side of the city on Aug. 30 at 3:24 p.m. for the incident. When they arrived in the area, they determined the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
Two victims, a 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were acquainted with the suspect and gave a detailed description, according to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.
Police found the suspect, a 38-year-old man from Saginaw, at a residence on the east side of Isabella County and lodged him in jail. The handgun was also seized for evidence.
Police say there is no risk to the public. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was assisted by Isabella County Central Dispatch, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Central Michigan University Police, and Mid-Michigan Investigative Narcotics Team.
