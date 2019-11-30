After a search that lasted more than 12 hours, the suspect accused of shooting a Battle Creek Police Officer has been arrested.
At 1:16 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, police said they were in the 300 block of Cheery Street when they heard yelling from a house.
They believed they saw a suspect with warrants but the people in the house would not let them in.
According to police, four to five officers stayed near the house to monitor it.
At about 2:30 a.m., Officer Jeffery Johnson called out that 30-year-old Andre Durrell Yarbrough was fleeing.
Police said within moments, shots were fired by Johnson and Yarbrough.
Johnson was found on the ground near the garage, shot three times in the left leg, left chest, and a graze to his wrist.
He was rushed to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital by a fellow officer. From there he was taken by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he is listed in stable condition.
Police said Yarbrough fled on foot. Officers found a gun at the scene but were not sure if Yarbrough was still armed at the time. They believe he was injured during the incident.
At about 4:20 p.m., authorities responded to an apartment where Yarbrough was located.
A K9 unit found Yarbrough in a closet. He refused to come out and the K9 dog partner pulled him out, police said.
Police said Yarbrough was arrested with Officer Johnson’s handcuffs.
“I am proud of our team, and proud of our community,” said Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker. “Officer Johnson and our entire BCPD team appreciate everyone’s encouragement and well wishes today.”
Battle Creek Police, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Michigan State Police Troopers were sent to the apartment after receiving a Silent Observer tip.
Officials from several different law enforcement agencies are assisted Battle Creek Police with their search.
Michigan State Police will continue to review the officer-involved shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.