One suspect was taken into custody after a bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck in Mundy Township.
On Friday, July 26 at 7:24 p.m., officers from the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County were sent to the 6200 block of W. Reid Rd. for the incident.
Police said a bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene.
The bicyclist was taken to Genesys Hospital and is currently in critical condition, police said.
On Saturday, police took a suspect into custody and lodged them in jail after locating the suspected pickup truck.
Police did not release any further details during the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.