A man is sitting behind bars after state troopers responded to a breaking and entering incident at a mobile home park in Tuscola County.
Troopers were sent to the Wood Valley Mobile Home Park in Vassar Township at 11:53 p.m. on Jan. 7 for a breaking and entering in progress.
Tuscola County Central Dispatch advised two children were inside the home when a male opened the window to their bedroom from outside and tried to enter the home through the window.
Michigan State Police said the children immediately woke their mother up, who ran outside and saw footprints outside her children’s window.
A black-colored sandal was found in the road near the house as well.
The mother then called 911 to report the incident.
According to MSP, a neighbor at an adjacent mobile home saw the man leaving the area.
The suspect was described as a male with long black hair, wearing a red shirt and black coat.
When troopers arrived in the area, they established a perimeter to secure the area.
While troopers were interviewing witnesses and victims, they saw a man matching the description of the suspect walking through the mobile home park near the scene.
MSP said troopers made contact with the man and noted he had a red shirt, black coat, and long black hair.
Both the neighbor and the victim’s children positively identified the man as the man who tried breaking into the home and as the person seen running from the area.
The suspect was highly intoxicated and admitted to consuming both alcohol and drugs, police said.
When the suspect was told he was under arrest, he resisted troopers and the troopers had to use force to take the man into custody.
The investigation revealed the suspect was a resident of a nearby mobile home in the park.
According to the investigation, the suspect tried to break into the residence, returned home, got another set of shoes, and then left his home again.
Troopers made contact with several family members of the suspect at his home.
While speaking with the residents, troopers found the matching sandal to the one left at the scene of the breaking and entering.
The 22-year-old suspect was lodged at the Tuscola County jail for unlawful entry to an occupied residence as well as resisting and obstructing police officers.
Troopers also learned the suspect had several active warrants for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.