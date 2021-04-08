Police arrested one suspect after a stabbing sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.
On Wednesday, April 7 at 9:34 p.m., officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to the 900 block of Major Street for a stabbing.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a male victim in his late 30s outside of a residence with a stab wound. The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition.
Police located a male suspect and lodged him at the Genesee County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing.
