One suspect is in custody and two people are recovering after a shooting in the city of Flint.
Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a Dollar General, located at 2513 Martin Luther King Blvd on Wednesday, March 17 at 1:55 p.m.
A 17-year-old male was struck in the abdomen and taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the Flint Police Department. A 23-year-old man was struck in the forearm and was listed in good condition.
The investigation is still ongoing.
