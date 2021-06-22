Authorities have arrested a suspect after a fatal shooting at a Flint club.
On Monday, June 21 at 1:42 a.m., police were sent to a shooting at Vibes Club, located at 5533 N. Saginaw St. Officers found the victim at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim, 31-year-old Devonte Dequan-Marsuan Pitts, was pronounced dead by medics. One man was taken into custody as a suspect, according to police.
Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Sgt. Donny Scott 810-237-6905 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.