A suspect has been lodged in jail after a deadly shooting in Flint.
Officers were sent to the 2600 block of Begole Street at 9 a.m. on July 4 for the shooting. When police arrived, they found 23-year-old Jerome Simpson suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.
Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene. Flint Police located and arrested one suspect, who has been lodged in the juvenile justice center.
