Police have one suspect in custody after a fatal shooting in Flint.
Flint police officers were sent to the intersection of Ballenger Highway and Sunset Drive on Monday, Feb. 1 at 5:03 p.m.
According to the Flint Police Department, multiple shots were fired from inside the suspect vehicle at another vehicle, striking the driver and a passenger.
The driver, identified as 21-year-old Landon Varner, was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he died from his injuries, police said.
Varner’s passenger was treated for minor injuries.
Police arrested one suspect who was lodged in the Genesee County Jail.
