Flint Police arrested one suspect after a city councilmember received threatening calls.
Councilman Maurice Davis reported the threat to police after a city council meeting focused on public safety.
Investigators are not searching for any additional suspects.
Police have not released any further information as it's still an ongoing investigation.
At this time, it’s unclear what charges the suspect may face.
Stay with TV5 as we'll continue to follow this developing story.
