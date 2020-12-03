A woman has been arrested while police continue to investigate a homicide in Flint.
On Wednesday, Dec. 2 at about 10:51 p.m., officers were to the 2100 block of Aiken Ave.
When they arrived, police found one victim, a 42-year-old man, inside a residence.
Flint Police said he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers located and arrested the suspect, a 32-year-old woman.
While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information about this crime is asked to call Tpr. Elizabeth Wickersham at (616) 690-7045 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
