One suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting injured one man in the city of Flint.
Flint police officers respond to the 1300 block of Stocker Avenue at 10:48 p.m. on Oct. 22 for the incident. Officers found the adult male victim with a single gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition. A suspect was lodged pending further investigation.
Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Sgt. Donny Scott 810-237-6905 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
