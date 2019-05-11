Police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot overnight in Bay City.
On Saturday, May 11 at 3:43 a.m., officers were sent to the 1100 block of N. Jackson St. for reports of gunshots being heard.
When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man from Bay City with a gunshot wound near the Law Enforcement Center.
The victim had a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.
A 27-year-old man from Canton was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Police said he was interviewed and arrested for shooting the victim.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched the apartment where the incident happened and found several pieces of evidence.
The case is being sent to the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office for charges.
Officers were assisted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.
