A 30-year-old Silverwood man was arrested after allegedly shooting his friend on Friday, Nov. 8.
Deputies from the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to Kelch Road in Mayville for the shooting about 7 p.m.
Andrew Brill, 30, of Silverwood, was contacted by two friends to visit property on Kelch Road to look at deer hunting sites and engage in small game hunting, the sheriff's office said.
After the activities concluded in the evening, the three returned to their truck.
That's when Brill and his 29-year-old friend were unloading their weapons, the sheriff's office said, adding Brill had his weapon pointed towards the 29-year-old and it discharged.
The 29-year-old, from Lake Orion, was hit with pellets in the lower region of his torso.
The victim was transported to McLaren in Lapeer and later transferred to Henry Ford in Detroit where he remains in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said the people involved did not believe the weapon was loaded.
Brill left the scene before law enforcement arrived, but he did call 911 to make arrangements to surrender shortly after, the sheriff's office.
He was taken into custody and lodged at the Lapeer County Jail. Brill has since been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony firearm, firearm - careless discharge causing injury, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
His bond was set at $10,000.
