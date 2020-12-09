A suspect is in police custody after a robbery at a convenience store in Gladwin.
Gladwin County Central Dispatch received a call on Dec. 9 at 5:45 a.m. from the cashier at the Beacon & Bridge store, located at 111 S. M-18, about a suspicious person who bought an item and left the store.
During the 911 call, Gladwin Police said the suspicious male came back into the store and demanded all of the cash in the register.
The male threatened the cashier’s life during the robbery, but no weapon was mentioned or seen, police said.
He was given between $100 and $150 in cash and left the store driving a Dodge pick-up truck.
While Gladwin City Police were starting the investigation at the store, deputies with the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect on S. Bard Road and tried to stop the vehicle.
This started a chase through Gladwin County and ended in Midland County at Six Mile Road and Miller Road.
The suspect, from the city of Gladwin, was taken into custody for the robbery.
Police said the vehicle the suspect was using was reported stolen out of Isabella County. Authorities seized the cash and other evidence.
The suspect was taken to the Midland Hospital for evaluation and released. He will be lodged at the Gladwin County Jail.
Gladwin City Police were assisted by the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, Beaverton Police Department, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police.
