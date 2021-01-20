A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot multiple times in the leg.
It happened at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 in the 1000 block of Hancock Street in Saginaw.
Michigan State Police said a 27-year-old woman from Saginaw was shot multiple times in the leg.
She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested a 31-year-old suspect from Saginaw and lodged them at the Saginaw County jail.
Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.