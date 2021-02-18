Handcuffs

Photo By: WNEM

A suspect is behind bars after a man was taken to the hospital for a stab wound.

Mt. Pleasant police officers were sent to a home on the city’s west side for an assault at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to McLaren Central Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Officers arrested the 33-year-old male suspect and lodged him in the Isabella County Jail.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111 or central dispatch at 989-773-1000.

