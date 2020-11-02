A suspect is behind bars after a stabbing killed a woman and critically injured a man in Flint.
Officers were sent to the 3100 block of Thom Street at 3:38 a.m. on Sunday for an unknown trouble call.
Police learned a 39-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were stabbed during an altercation at a residence.
Both were taken to Hurley Medical Center.
The woman died from her injuries and the man is listed in critical condition, according to police.
The suspect, a 35-year-old woman, was arrested and lodged in the Genesee County Jail.
The Flint Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.
