Genesee Township Police arrested a suspect after a triple stabbing in a mobile home park.
Officers were sent to the Genesee Villa Mobile Home Park, located at 5100 block of N. Center Road, on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1:21 p.m. for the incident.
Genesee County Central Dispatch told officers the suspect stabbed multiple people inside of a residence and fled outside still armed with a knife.
When police arrived on the scene, they found two men and a female that had serious injuries from the attack, according to the Genesee Township Police Department,.
They were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Genesee Township Police said officers found a male covered in blood on a street in the park near the scene of the stabbing.
Investigators later learned the suspect lived with the victims at their residence.
The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was lodged at the Genesee County Jail pending criminal charges from the prosecutor’s office.
Genesee Township Police were assisted by the Mt. Morris Police Department, paramedics from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police.
