Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that hospitalized four people, with one of the victims in critical condition.
Flint Police said the crash happened at North Saginaw Street and Ruth Avenue on Thursday, July 18 at 11:34 a.m.
The investigation revealed that two vehicles were northbound on North Saginaw Street.
The suspect’s vehicle was eastbound on Ruth Avenue and ran a stop sign, colliding into the two northbound vehicles, police said.
The driver in the first not-at-fault vehicle, 46-year-old Traci Dawn Nawatha, was taken to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition with internal injuries.
Nawatha’s passenger, a 6-year-old, was taken to the hospital and listed in good condition.
The driver in the second not-at-fault vehicle, 63-year-old Janice Pearlena Williams, and the passenger, 60-year-old Charleen Marie Parker, were taken to McLaren Hospital. They were both listed in good condition.
Police have identified and arrested the suspect. The victims’ families were notified of the crash.
It’s unknown if alcohol, drugs, or speed, are factors in the crash.
Anyone with more information to this investigation is asked to call Sgt. Nicole Reid at (810) 237-6891.
