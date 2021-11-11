Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.
At 6 a.m. on Nov. 11, investigators responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Kensington Street in Saginaw. A 32-year-old woman from Saginaw was shot inside a home, according to the preliminary investigation.
The victim was taken to a local medical facility where she was listed in critical condition. The suspect, a 28-year-old man, fled the scene in a black four-door 2017 Toyota Corolla with no front bumper and a Mississippi license plate. He was later arrested by authorities.
The Saginaw Major Case Unit, comprised of detectives from the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police, is asking anyone with more information on this incident to call Saginaw County 911 with attention to Det. Sgt. Arndt or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
