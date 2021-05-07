Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a 31-year-old Flint woman.
Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Prospect Street at 2:47 a.m. on Thursday, April 29.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police and Flint Police officers responded to the residence for a wellness check. Officers found 31-year-old Taquitta Barber had been shot multiple times.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators developed 31-year-old Kenyatta Lee Walters as a suspect. On May 7, the Flint Police Department announced Walters' arrest. he has been charged with felony murder, first-degree home invasion, larceny from a person, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and four counts of felony firearm.
