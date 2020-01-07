A man is in custody, accused of breaking into a home and firing off shots.
Flushing Township Police were called to the 5000 block of Meadowbrook Lane at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 7 after 911 calls reported gunfire.
Flushing Township Police Chief Mark Bolin told TV5 that the adult male suspect was able to get into the home, and it is believed he is the one who fired off shots before being taken into custody.
Two people were at the home, and were not hurt, Bolin said.
A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Police will turn their investigation over to the prosecutor’s office for charges.
The incident happened across from Flushing Middle School, but the school was able to operate as normal on Tuesday.
