A suspect is facing firearm and drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Roscommon County.
On Monday, June 7, a deputy stopped a vehicle on M-55 near Houghton Lake Heights for speeding and an equipment violation.
The Roscommon County deputy found a .45-caliber handgun inside a seat pocket of the vehicle. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Falmouth, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.
While at the county jail, a baggie of suspected methamphetamine was found on the suspect during a full change into jail clothing, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office.
The Roscommon County Prosecutor's Office has charged the man with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a felony. He was arraigned in the 82nd District Court.
