A suspect in a case of Check N Go store robberies has confessed to all of the crimes, according to Grand Blanc Police.
About 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, officers from the City of Grand Blanc Police Department were dispatched to the Check N Go store located at 545 E. Grand Blanc Road for a report of a suspicious man.
The suspicious man matched the description a suspect who had previously robbed other Check N Go locations, including that Grand Blanc location. The suspect was confronted and taken into custody after resisting arrest, police said.
These robberies began on Nov. 14 when the Cash Store on Center Road in Burton was robbed at gun point. On Nov. 19, a subject matching the description from Burton came into the Check N Go in the City of Grand Blanc and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.
The suspect was described as wearing blue jeans, a dark colored sweatshirt, white gator face covering, and a stocking hat.
On Nov. 23, the suspect attempted to enter the Check N Go in Fenton, but the door was locked for safety and he fled the scene.
On Nov. 25, he returned to the Grand Blanc Check N Go. This time he was wearing a green construction vest over his sweatshirt and a wide brimmed bucket hat, but the door was locked and he ran away. Later that night, about 5:25 p.m., he robbed the Check N Go in Howell at gunpoint, police said.
About 12:19 p.m. on Nov. 30, the suspect robbed the Check N Go in Swartz Creek on Miller Road, police said.
The suspect was interviewed and confessed to all of the robberies, police said.
