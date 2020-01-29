A suspect has been arrested for a murder that happened July 21, 2019.
Wanda Garner, 26, and two other people were driving around Saginaw Street and Avenue A on Flint's north side when gunshots were fired at them, Crime Stoppers said.
Garner was killed from a gunshot wound. She was the mother of two.
Crime Stoppers was offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Crime Stoppers announced an arrest was made.
