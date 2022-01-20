A suspect accused of robbing an auto dealership with what police later identified as a BB gun is now sitting behind bars, according to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.
On Jan. 19 at 9:55 a.m., officers were sent to an armed robbery at Right Way Auto, located at 1119 S. Mission St.
When police arrived on the scene, they were told a male suspect brandished a gun and fled the scene in a vehicle stolen from the Right Way dealership lot, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department said.
Police identified the suspect as a 20-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant by the vehicle he drove to the dealership and left at the scene.
Mt. Pleasant Police alerted other local law enforcement agencies to be on alert for the suspect and stolen vehicle in the surrounding area. A short time later, authorities in Bay County found the suspect and took him into custody without incident.
The handgun taken by police was a BB gun, Mt. Pleasant Police said. The suspect was arraigned on Jan. 20 in Isabella County.
Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.
