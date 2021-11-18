The suspect of a shooting in Bay City that injured two people has been arrested.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, officers from the Bay City Public Safety Department conducted surveillance of a home in the 1700 block of S. Jefferson Street after police learned the suspect of a shooting was there.
The shooting happened on Nov. 2 in the 600 block of Wilson Street. A 22-year-old Bay City woman and a 26-year-old Bay City man both had gunshot injuries to the head, according to Bay City Police.
According to Bay City Public Safety, the male victim has been released from the hospital and the female victim is still being treated.
The suspect left the home in a vehicle and officers stopped him in the area of Marquette Avenue and Patterson Avenue, police said. The suspect, a 34-year-old man from Bay City, was arrested without incident.
He will be arraigned in the Bay County District Court on Nov. 18.
While the incident remains under investigation, anyone with more information is asked to call the Bay City Public Safety Department at 989-894-0161 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
