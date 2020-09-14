A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in Bay City on Aug. 16.
A Saginaw man was shot after a fight broke out in the 600 block of E. Midland Street.
The suspect fled the scene.
On Sept. 14, the suspect was located behind the Hampton Mall by the Hampton Township Department of Public Safety.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.
The case remains under investigation. If you have any information, call the Bay City Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at 989-894-0161.
