Detroit Police arrested a 24-year-old security guard in the beating death of a 56-year-old hair stylist, and they believe the men may have met on a dating app.
"We believe, but we're not certain that he made contact with the suspect, possibly through a dating app. We're not certain on that, but just based on what we know about this case," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.
The body of well-known hair stylist Bashar Kallabat was found in a room at the J-Z Motel on Eight mile on Detroit’s East side. It appears the Bloomfield Hills man had been beaten to death, and there were signs of a struggle.
Sources tell WXYZ that the suspect is a security guard at Brewery Park. Police say Bashar paid a ride share company to bring the man to the motel where Bashar checked in. The suspect, that security guard, arrived about 40 minutes later.
"We believe the suspect stayed for several hours and it was hotel staff that checked the room and found the deceased," Craig explained.
The suspect was caught on green light surveillance cameras wearing his GuardWorld Security Jacket, and he left on foot.
"We could see the suspect. He was wearing a very distinctive security guard uniform or jacket. Had it not been for our green light at this hotel, this may have been a whodunnitm," Craig explained.
Bashar Kallabat leaves behind a son and so many family members and friends in the Metro Detroit area, and around the world. The well-known stylist operated out of Babs Salon and Spa in Birmingham.
On his website, Bashar Artiste, it says he’s the son of Catholic Iraqi immigrants and came to the United States when he was just 3-years-old.
Chief Craig offered this to anyone who meets someone on a dating app. "One, you meet in public. Secondly, you let someone know where you're going. There have been too many cases recently, locally and across this country, where there's been very violent crimes associated with the use of dating apps."
Some of Bashar’s items were reportedly stolen, but police have not said robbery was the motive.
